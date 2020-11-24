YELLOW SPRINGS — Burnetta Ross, 94, passed away peacefully on November 17th. She was born September 20th, 1926, in Richmond, Kentucky, the daughter of Lelia and Coleman White. She was retired from Vernay's Lab in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and she enjoyed her time working there. Burnetta was an avid gardener and there was not a flower she could not grow. She is a member of Middle Run Baptist Church, where she served on the Usher Board. She was a member of the Stitch & Chatter Club for over 50 years, where she held the positions of Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice President. She was also a member of the Retirement Set of Springfield, Ohio, until her illness, and she could no longer attend. She attended every fashion show in the area. She had the gift of style and loved wearing her hats. Burnetta also loved to travel. Burnetta leaves to mourn her daughter, Debbie Ross, of Xenia, Ohio, son Ernest (Candy) Ross, grandson Brandon Jones from Xenia, Ohio her brother McNeil (Betty) Whit, niece, Dawn Marie. Burnetta was blessed with many friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband Ernest, who passed away in 1975. Her personality is as beautiful as her picture. One of her most cherished moments was getting back home to Richmond, Kentucky, and visiting to tell her family about her life there. The Ross family would like to thank all the nursing facilities, nurses, aides, and doctors, paramedics, and friends that have helped Burnetta along this long, beautiful journey. Graveside service will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 at 1:00pm at Cherry Grove Cemetery 1019 West Second Street, Xenia, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.