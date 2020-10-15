1/1
Byford T. Hammons
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
FAIRBORN — Byford T. Hammons, age 97 of Fairborn, passed away October 13, 2020. He was born October 24, 1922 in Morgan Co., Kentucky, the son of the late Alf and Flora (Lewis) Hammons. Byford served his country in the Army Air Corps; and followed with employment at WPAFB as an aircraft mechanic, retiring after 31 years of service. He was a member of Victory Church and great pride in ministering to the sick. Byford enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, and painting. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Letha; siblings, Gladys, Anna, Hattie, Roger, and Arnold. Byford is survived by his children, Steven Hammons, Barbara (Mike) Seibel, David (Kathy) Hammons, Melissa (Greg) Brackett; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. A private service will be held by the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
October 15, 2020
Im very sorry to hear of byfords passing i grew up not far from him and he knew my mother when she was a child in the 1940s my mother always said she loved him like a father he was a very kind Christian man and i know he is with jesus now god bless his family and friends
Robert Lyle
Friend
