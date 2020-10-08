WILMINGTON — Calvin Lee Pyle, age 77, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, October 7, 2020 with his wife by his side. Calvin was born May 7, 1943 in Wilmington, the son of the late Francis and Jeannette (Brant) Pyle. Calvin was widely known for his fishing report and call-in radio show on WBZI in Xenia. He was best known for his expertise in Muskie fishing, and conservation efforts to the Ohio Muskie Program. In southwest Ohio he was considered the "Voice of the Sportsman". He was a dedicated advocate of getting outdoors and experiencing all of the Ohio resources. Calvin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Conya Jo (Cleaver) Pyle, to whom he married March 11, 1966 in Wilmington. All services will be held privately. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see our Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.