JAMESTOWN — Carl E. Kepler 90, of Jamestown Ohio was called home, on October 8th, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior after many years of service. He was born July 13th, 1930 in Jamestown Ohio, son of Thomas and Gertrude Kepler. He was the youngest of 13 children, 9 brothers, and 3 Sisters, who all preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sadie Kepler, a son, Carl Matthew, and daughters, Rhea Miller, and Carla Burtch. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1957. He retired from Randalls in Wilmington, Ohio in 2001. Carl started preaching in the 70's. He would preach wherever the Lord would lead him. We would travel all over Ohio, and neighboring states to preach the gospel, and Mom and us kids would go and accompany him with the singing. He would preach in small churches, big churches, prisons, and nursing homes. He also carried a pamphlet with him called Steps to Peace with God, and he shared that with many people wherever he would go. He was ordained on July 13th, 1990, by the Church of Christ in Christian Union, where he pastored for many years. He also got his license to marry couples on October 15th 1991. He enjoyed taking his wife, Sadie, on long rides to Adams County where she was born and raised. He also loved spending time with his big family, and he enjoyed watching the Browns football team. Carl is survived by his children: Sue (Donnie) McDaniel, Nathan Kepler, Mark (Sherrie) Kepler, Christina Kepler (TJ Evans), Nick Miller, and Garrett Burtch. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren: David (Ivy) Maxwell, Lori (Mike) Necina, Amber Maxwell (Ryan), Brandon Miller (Brittany), Brianna Miller (Alec), Amanda (Erik) Allen, Ashley (Jonathan) Turner, Brandi (Josh) Tolle, Anthony (Ashley) Waulk, Sammy Barnett (Ian), Jacob Kepler, Jessica Kepler (Kirk), Jenna Kepler (Caleb), Josh Wooten (McKayla), Justin Wooten, and Hunter, Isabel, and Ariana Evans, Alec (Ashley) Cassleman, and Cole Casselman. He also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren, and two on the way. And will be missed by his sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews, and many friends and fellow ministers. He was greatly blessed. The service will be at the Church of Christ in Christian Union 5189 35 W. Jamestown, Ohio. On Friday, October 16, at 12:00. Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00, and food and fellowship afterwards in the Fellowship Hall. Rev. Joe Duvall will be officiating the service.