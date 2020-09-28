SPRING VALLEY — Carolyn (Morgan) Melvin, 88, of Spring Valley, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 26 2020, at Miami Valley South. She was born October 28, 1931, in Bellbrook, Ohio, the daughter of James W. and Opal E. Harnish Morgan. She was a life-long resident of Spring Valley, a graduate of Byrd's Beauty School in Dayton, OH, and proud business owner of Carolyn's Beauty Shop, serving her community as a beautician for over 60 years. Carolyn was a devoted wife of 62 years to Robert T. Melvin. She enjoyed exploring new hobbies, cooking and hosting large family gatherings, gardening to which she was the recipient of several lawn beatification awards, and was a fierce croquet and card player but above all she was the family matriarch who cherished time spent with those she raised, cared for, guided, protected, and loved so deeply. She is survived by her two sons and a daughter-in-law, Tim (Teresa) Melvin and Jonnie Melvin (Rachel Sparaco), of Spring Valley, three grandchildren, Amy Melvin (Robert) Malcolm, Oak Park, IL, Joe Melvin (Ashley Arnold), Pataskala, OH, and April (Rossi) Caserta of Centerville, three great-grandchildren, Alexandria Caserta, Max Malcolm, and Leo Malcolm, a sister, Jane (Dan) Huff, Jeffersonville, five special nephews, Rocky (Kris) Bonecutter, Brett (Tina) Bonecutter, all of Spring Valley, Randy Melvin, Cedarville, Rex Melvin, Xenia, and Sean (Stacey) Huff of Jeffersonville, a special niece, Nancy (Randy) Britton of Vandalia, and several great-nieces and great-nephews, in addition to many other family, friends, and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert T. Melvin, a sister, Nancy Compton, and by her three brothers, James P. Morgan, Richard A. Morgan, and Gene A. Morgan. Carolyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Spring Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spring Valley Township Fire Department, 2547 US Route 42 S., Spring Valley, OH, 45370. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.