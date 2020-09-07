FAIRBORN — It is with great sadness that the family of Charlene May Blakeman Phillips announces her passing. She passed away on September 4th, 2020 at home in Fairborn, Ohio at the age of 85. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to parents, Charles and Grace Blakeman. Charlene was raised in Holland, Ohio, meeting and marrying her husband, Ed. The two traveled around the world together while Ed served in the Air Force and Charlene was a stay at home mother to their three children. Charlene fought ovarian cancer for ten years leading to her passing. She is survived by her husband, Edmond Phillips, children Glenda Bunn, Charles Phillips, and Phyllis Birt, one brother, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three step granddaughters. She greets her parents, two of her siblings, two of her children, and her husband's siblings in heaven. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W Main St., Fairborn, Ohio 45324 with Pastor Randy Tate officiating. Visitation will be 10-11 A.M., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service, in procession, at Byron Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.morris-sons.com. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Crossroads Hospice or Grand Heights Baptist Church Missions Fund.