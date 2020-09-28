1/1
USAF MSgt (Ret.) Charles E. "Ernie" Owens
FAIRBORN — USAF MSgt (Ret.) Charles E. "Ernie" Owens passed away Sunday September 27, 2020. He was born February 19, 1933 in Crawford Co., PA, the son of the late Charles W. and Blanche (Johnson) Owens. Ernie served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam, retiring after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Fairborn United Methodist Church; and followed military service with employment at Dayton Walther and Fairborn City Schools. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Brooke; brother, Bill Owens; and two sisters, Eleanor Ruggles, Katherine McGee. Ernie is survived by his wife, Rebecca "Becky" Owens; four sons, Mark (Debbie) Owens, Gary (Wanda) Owens, David (Tina) Owens, Scott (Bonni) Owens; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Avis (Dan) Amon; as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Rick Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. The family requests a facemask be worn if planning to attend any of the above services. Burial will follow with military honors in the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton –or- Fairborn United Methodist Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
