Charles William "Papaw Charlie" Strausburg
1937 - 2020
XENIA — Charles William "Papaw Charlie" Strausburg, age 83, of Xenia, born in Dayton, Ohio on June 2, 1937, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, William Isaac Strausburg and Anna Mae Strausburg Fulton, his sister Mary Carol Humphries; grandson Ross Stuart Apple; nephew William Worley and his wife of 51 years, Janice Hill Strausburg. He is survived by two stepsons Robert Apple (Ann) of Murfreesboro, TN and Ross Apple (Barbara) of Xenia; nephews Charles Worley and Richard Worley (Valerie); grandchildren: Melissa Wiseman (Robert), Stacey Ross, William Enochs (Alicia) Spencer Apple; and seven great-grandchildren. He was a life long nurseryman, starting as a 10 year old mowing lawns and landscaping. He was a hard worker and loved nothing more than riding a tractor, propagating and growing trees. His work ethic was unparalleled and well respected by all. His family will observe private services. McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at his Spring Valley nursery in 2021 to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
