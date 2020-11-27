1/1
FAIRBORN — Charlie Fyffe age 77 of Fairborn, Ohio, formally of Crockett, Kentucky, passed away peacefully from this world on 11-24-2020. Charlie was born July 29, 1943 to the late Isaac and Bula Johnson Fyffe. He had a deep love for racing, wrestling, as well as his friends and family. Charlie was always happy; he did not know a stranger; he was a kind and gentle man. Above all he was loved, and he knew that. The sun will never shine so brightly again.He was welcomed home by his parents, Isaac and Bula Fyffe, his brothers; James R. Fyffe, Merida Fyffe, Emerson Fyffe, Arnold Paris Fyffe, and Ollie Clifford Fyffe; his sisters; Alma Fyffe, Bessie Elbie Fyffe, and Nola Fyffe Keeton. Charlie is survived by his heartbroken sisters, Lita (Hershell) Smith of West Liberty, Kentucky, and Emma Pitman of North Highlands, California, a host of nieces and nephews as well as a brother and sister in Christ, Blackie Smith and Shelia Stacy. Private Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Crockett Community Church with Hershell Wright officiating. Interment to follow at the Fyffe Family Cemetery at Crockett.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
