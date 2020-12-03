XENIA — Charlotte Ann (Whaley) Erbaugh of Xenia passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born December 11, 1945 in Wilmington, Ohio to the late Floyd and Geraldine Storer. She is also preceded in death by her brother Donald Purdue, nephew Tommy Perdue and son James "Jimbo" Cooper. Charlotte is survived by her son Dale(Trina)Cooper of Xenia, brothers; Harold(Terry)Purdue of Spokane Valley, Washington, Charles(Josie)Perdue of Smithfield, North Carolina, and Jim(Karen)Storer of St. Mary's Ohio, grandchildren; Victoria Moore, Amanda Cooper, Andrew Cooper and Logan "Lil Bit" Cooper all of Xenia, great-grandchildren; Haylee Cooper Riehle of Lynchburg, Ohio and Nathaniel Cooper of Xenia, close friends; Lloyd and Jeanie Mays of Bellbrook, Ohio, Doug and Marilyn Wagner of Middletown, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been completed by the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel.