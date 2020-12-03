1/
Charlotte Ann (Whaley) Erbaugh
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Charlotte Ann (Whaley) Erbaugh of Xenia passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born December 11, 1945 in Wilmington, Ohio to the late Floyd and Geraldine Storer. She is also preceded in death by her brother Donald Purdue, nephew Tommy Perdue and son James "Jimbo" Cooper. Charlotte is survived by her son Dale(Trina)Cooper of Xenia, brothers; Harold(Terry)Purdue of Spokane Valley, Washington, Charles(Josie)Perdue of Smithfield, North Carolina, and Jim(Karen)Storer of St. Mary's Ohio, grandchildren; Victoria Moore, Amanda Cooper, Andrew Cooper and Logan "Lil Bit" Cooper all of Xenia, great-grandchildren; Haylee Cooper Riehle of Lynchburg, Ohio and Nathaniel Cooper of Xenia, close friends; Lloyd and Jeanie Mays of Bellbrook, Ohio, Doug and Marilyn Wagner of Middletown, Ohio, numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been completed by the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved