XENIA — Clara "Jean" Sprigg, age 89 of Xenia, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Jimmie Sprigg, mother Orpha Hering, and father Floyd Jenkins. She is survived by her daughters Brenda Sprigg and Diana (Trent) Vercher, grandchildren Jaime Fields, Jason (Angie) Vercher and Sarah Bumgarner, great-grandchildren Odin Bumgarner, Axle Hitchman and Nova Hitchman, and sister Florence Dihrkop. Jean was a member of North Side Christian Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at North Side Christian Church, 733 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH 45385 with Pastor Jay Russell officiating. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Monday, November 30. Memorial contributions may be made to North Side Christian Church, Ohio's Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.