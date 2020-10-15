FAIRBORN — Clemma K. Fyffe, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away October 13, 2020. She was born October 2, 1935 in Pomp, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ova and Tishie (Hurley) Gross. Clemma enjoyed collecting cardinal birds and spending time with her beloved dog, Coojo. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Major Fyffe; siblings, Alvena Fannin, Jerrilene "Jerry" Moyer, Gardner Gross, Thelma Dutiel; and granddaughter, Christie Capps. Clemma is survived by three children, Alice Capps, Randy (Irene) Lykins, Penny (Denny) Shaver; grandchildren, Kevin Havens, Kellie (Jacob) Crowe, Tracey Lykins, Amber Sturgill, Derek Shaver; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Mark Arnold officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time or service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.