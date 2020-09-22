JAMESTOWN — Connie M. Huff, 73, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital South in Dayton. She was born July 04, 1947 in Greene County, Ohio, to Kenny and Annabelle Kiser. Connie loved to spend time with her family and attended Grape Grove Church of Christ where she was a member of the choir. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberlie Huff, Kellie Warner (Michael); 5 grandchildren: Cory Keck, Katie Warner, Kassandra McGeorge, Allisen Lamson, Gabrielle Adams; one sister: Carol Sharpe (Don); one niece, Lana Hughes (Roger); one nephew, Brad Sharpe and 5 great grandchildren. Preceding Connie in death are her parents. Cremation has been scheduled and services will be scheduled at a later time.