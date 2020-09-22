1/1
Connie M. Huff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMESTOWN — Connie M. Huff, 73, of Jamestown, passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital South in Dayton. She was born July 04, 1947 in Greene County, Ohio, to Kenny and Annabelle Kiser. Connie loved to spend time with her family and attended Grape Grove Church of Christ where she was a member of the choir. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberlie Huff, Kellie Warner (Michael); 5 grandchildren: Cory Keck, Katie Warner, Kassandra McGeorge, Allisen Lamson, Gabrielle Adams; one sister: Carol Sharpe (Don); one niece, Lana Hughes (Roger); one nephew, Brad Sharpe and 5 great grandchildren. Preceding Connie in death are her parents. Cremation has been scheduled and services will be scheduled at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved