XENIA — Dail Robert Varvel, age 75 passed away November 22,2020 in Greene County Ohio. He was born on July 28th,1945 to the late Perry and Kathedra Varvel in Cedarville, Ohio. He married Rose Scrambling on May 9th,1970 in Xenia, Ohio. She preceded him on May 1st, 2018. He is survived by His daughters Angel Channels , Jamie Mitchell (David Shaw) , Delta Varvel ( Jesse Allen), son James Varvel (Lisa Varvel), sister Diane McCutcheon(Gary McCutcheon ) , brother Arthur Moore , 5 granddaughters, 8 grandsons, 6 great-granddaughters,5 great-grandsons, several nieces and nephews, and his girls Lakota, Cherokee, and Xena . Dail served 23 years in the armed forces. After he retired, he became a mechanic at Manfredi Motor Transit in Dayton, Ohio. Once he retired from Manfredi he spent every Tuesday hanging out with his best friend Tony Hickman and if there was a Bluegrass concert going on, he was there faithfully. Dail knew if he was around his great-granddaughter Destiney to make sure he had a full water bottle because she would be thirsty and only Paw's water would do. He and his great-grandson Damien always had to do their fist bumps and eat bananas together. He would get excited when he was going to visit his son in North Carolina because he got to see his granddaughters Kelsey and Kylie or K1 and K2 as he affectionately referred to them . There will be a Memorial service held on June 20th. Time and place to be determined later. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com