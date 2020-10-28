XENIA — Danny E. Williamson, 56, Xenia, passed away at Soin Medical Center, Saturday October 24, 2020, due to medical complications. Danny was born February 09, 1964 and grew-up in Jamestown. He was a hard worker and spent many years working construction and at Greene Oaks Nursing Home as the maintenance man. He was a jack-of-all-trades. Danny was the kind of guy who never met a stranger and he always had a joke to tell. He could always find humor in any situation and even in bad times, put a smile on your face. Danny was an all –around good guy, who will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his mother, Jenny L. Williamson; brother, Tim Williamson and wife, Vikki; brother, Jerry Williamson; sister, Debbie Whetstone and husband, Jeremy; step-daughter, Brandy Price and husband, Daniel; grandchildren: Jaylynn, Brooklynn, Aubree and Aaron; nephews: Mathew and Josh Williamson; nieces: Jessica and Nikki Williamson and Luv and Hallie Phillips and ex-wife and current close friend, Judy Williamson. He is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin H. Williamson and grandparents, Clerance and Edith Murnahan and Virgil and Mary Foster. Due to Covid-19, only immediate family and close friends will be in attendance, graveside services will be held at Silvercreek II Cemetery on Friday October 30, 2020 at 1:00 P.M.