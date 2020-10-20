1/2
David Allen Carter
1946 - 2020
XENIA — David Allen Carter, age 73, of Xenia passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born November 2, 1946 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Billy and the late Betty (Pyles) Carter. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother: Paul Carter. He is survived by his wife, Janet Bledsole Carter, whom he married January 2, 1970; his children: Elaine Jo (Jason) Scott of GA and Luther Dale (Gina) Carter of Jamestown; sisters: Nancy Carter of Jamestown and Barbara Carter of Xenia; 12 grandchildren: Courtney, Caitlin, Tyler, Michelle, Sarah, Matthew, Aaron, Haley, Emma, Zander, Addison, and Elli; 5 great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. David retired from Navistar and proudly served in the US Army. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia. He loved to garden and work on cars. He especially loved his family and grandchildren. Services will be held 11:30 AM Friday, October 23rd at the McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Michael Hancock officiating. He will be interred at Valley View Memorial Gardens. A walk through visitation will be held 10:30 AM Friday until the time of service. Due to COVID19 masks and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
