FAIRBORN — David E. Elmore, age 83, of Fairborn went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. David was born on December 26, 1936 to the late Austin and Marabeth (Shelton) Elmore in Crawfordsville, Indiana. David is preceded in death by his parents and wife of 53 years, Marcia Elmore. David graduated from Beech Grove High School in 1955 and was united in marriage to Marcia Hyatt on April 6, 1956. After knowing that God called him into the ministry, he moved his family to Cedarville, Ohio and attended Cedarville University graduating in 1966. He then received his first call as a pastor and spent his life along with Marcia serving and shepherding others ministering in six different churches. His life was marked by an urgency to share the gospel of Jesus Christ in a desire that all would come to know Christ as their Lord and Savior. His interests truly were in studying God's Word, sharing the gospel and discipling new believers. His example to his family of living this short time on earth in dedication to glorifying God through following the great commission was proven in his retirement as he ministered at Wright State University and Sinclair College under Campus Bible Fellowship. David was united in marriage to Maxine Wilkinson on May 19, 2012 and he has enjoyed the love, companionship and care of Maxine in these last eight years. He is survived by his wife, Maxine Elmore; sister, Beth (Bobby) Elliott; daughters, Debbie (Jack) Limbaugh, Carol (Charles) Maroney; grandchildren, Jay (Amber) Limbaugh, Justin (Becky) Limbaugh, Jordan (Kayla) Limbaugh, Hannah (Austin) Pehl, Jason Sigritz, Kevin (Anna) Sigritz, Stephen (Emma) Sigritz, and Alycia Sigritz; And Maxine's daughters, Sharon (Jack) Nickols, Charlotte (Jim) Seeger, Janine (Ken) Bowman, Sandy (Ron) Morgan and Jennifer (Nick) Chambers; 16 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 am at the Belton-Stoup Funeral Home, 422 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn with Pastor Jim Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Cedarville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the Cedarville University to scholarship a Bible student in need. Condolences may be left for the family at www.BeltonStroup.com