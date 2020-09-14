PITTSBURGH, Pa. — David Lewis, age 61 of Baldwin Borough in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, died after a lengthy illness, on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his home. Dave was born on June 22, 1959 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, one of four children of Arthur Beverly Lewis, Jr. and Eloween (Oakes) Lewis. He grew up in Fairborn, Ohio graduating from Fairborn Baker High School in 1977. Dave was a longtime employee of NCR and most recently worked for Walmart in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. One of Dave's great enjoyments was playing trombone in his high school marching band. He loved to read, listen to Celtic music, attend cultural events and loved paranormal and ghost stories. Dave is survived by his wife, Susan (Boehmer) Lewis; his son, Matthew (fiance' Samantha Guthoerl) Lewis; his parents, Arthur and Eloween of Oxford, Mississippi, formerly of Fairborn; his three siblings, sisters, Mary (John) Takerer of Oxford, Mississippi and Beverly (the late Jim) Bennett of Greenville, Mississippi and brother, Arthur W. (Sherry) Lewis of Vienna, Virginia and nieces and nephews, Michael and Anna Takerer, Josh and Laura Bennett, Kyle and Ryan Lewis, Heather Boehmer, Stephanie Hinnerschietz and Katie Boehmer and Brooke and Lauren Boehmer. There is no visitation for Dave. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside burial service for him (date and time will be forthcoming) in Jefferson Memorial Park Cemetery. If desired David's family suggests donation to his church, Mt. Lebanon United Methodist Church 3319 West Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15216 or his family's scholarship fund at the University of Mississippi, the Alma G. and Arthur B. Lewis Scholarship Fund, UM Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, Mississippi 38655. Dave was always warm and generous to all his family and friends!