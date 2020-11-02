1/1
Dawn L. Mowen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Dawn L. Mowen, 62, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek. She was born June 11, 1958, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Dale L. and Frances L. Brennan Mowen. She was a member of St. Brigid Church, and was employed at WalMart for over 30 years. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Judy Mowen, Dayton, nieces and nephews, Nicholas Mowen, II, Sabina, Nancy (Robert) Deboard, Marion, Danielle Campbell, Columbus, and Phillip Mowen, Dayton, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace (Leo) Brennan, and William (Louise) Mowen, her parents, and by three brothers, Dale L. Mowen, II, Nicholas J. Mowen, and Donald Mowen. Dawn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved