XENIA — Dawn L. Mowen, 62, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek. She was born June 11, 1958, in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of Dale L. and Frances L. Brennan Mowen. She was a member of St. Brigid Church, and was employed at WalMart for over 30 years. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Judy Mowen, Dayton, nieces and nephews, Nicholas Mowen, II, Sabina, Nancy (Robert) Deboard, Marion, Danielle Campbell, Columbus, and Phillip Mowen, Dayton, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Grace (Leo) Brennan, and William (Louise) Mowen, her parents, and by three brothers, Dale L. Mowen, II, Nicholas J. Mowen, and Donald Mowen. Dawn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held by the family in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.