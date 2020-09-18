1/1
Debbi Stewart
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Debbi, age 62, of Palatka, FL passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL after a battle of lung cancer. She was born September 22, 1957 in Springfield, OH, the daughter of Cliff and Eileen Stewart. Preceded in death by her infant brother, Jimmy, and her father, Cliff. She is survived by her mother, Elieen, daughter Brandi (Chuch) Rennick, grandsons, Nicholas and Tegan, devoted companion Mark Welbanke, daughter Belinda Welbanke, and grandchildren Jasmine & Stephen Santiago. All services will be held at the Silvercreek Cemetery, Jamestown, OH, September 9, 2020. Family will receive friends 11am to 12pm until time of service. Burial will follow. *We please ask that you follow the COVID-19 guidelines.*



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
