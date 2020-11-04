JAMESTOWN — Dennis Lee Shaffer, 62, of Jamestown died Thursday, October 29, at his home. He was born September 12, 1958, in McDermott, Ohio. He worked as an Automobile Trade Show Manager across the U.S. Dennis is survived by his wife Cassie (Palmer); special friends, Dan McConaha of Tenha, TX, Ladson (Carol Rush) Moore of Heath, TX, Tommy (Rita) Gultice of Jamestown, Steve Applegate of Jamestown, Dale (Angel Pace) Jordan of Jamestown, Steve Cline of Xenia, William Eldridge of Jamestown and Donna Parker of Xenia; step-daughter, Sarah (Matt) Six of Washington Court House; grandson, Nevada Six; brothers-in-law, Brad Palmer of Jamestown and Steve Palmer of Jamestown; and sister-in-law, Rachel Palmer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Shaffer Johnson; and brother-in-law, Dennis Palmer. Dennis's family would like to thank Providence Medical Group and Hospice of Dayton for their warm and loving care. Graveside service will be held 11:30 AM, Saturday, November 7th at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia. Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton OH 45420. Due to COVID19 masks and social distancing will be observed. McColaugh Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.