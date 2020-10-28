1/1
Denval Gilliam
1929 - 2020
FAIRBORN — Denval Gilliam, age 91 of Fairborn, passed away October 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 21, 1929 in Elliott Co., Kentucky, the son of the late Alonzo and Ella (Sparks) Gilliam. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a longtime member and Elder of the United Baptist Church. Denval enjoyed hunting, camping and gardening. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie in February 2020; two sisters, Ival Wolfenbarger and Alva Kelley. Denval is survived by three children, Joyce (Larry) Combs, Shirley (James) Roby, Timothy (Belina) Gilliam; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Catherine) Combs, Jeremy (Emily) Combs, Brian Roby (Nikki), Kelly Roby (John); Shannon (Stratton) Jones, Jessica (Chris) Flint, Tyomas Gilliam, Ajayla Gilliam; nine great-grandchildren, Marley, Aubrey, Savannah, Lily, Waylon, Indie, Willow, Braylee, Bodhi; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M., Elder Frank Blevins officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
