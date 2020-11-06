XENIA — Derl Collins, age 69, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Grandview Hospital. He was born August 1, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Will and Hazel (Winstead) Collins. Derl's parents died when he was young and he was raised with his siblings at the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage Home in Xenia until he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He had been a janitor at the VA Medical Center in Dayton and worked at Duriron. He served in the US Marines Corps. Derl was a loving and unselfish person. In addition to his parents, Derl was preceded in death by a son: Derl Collins, Jr.; a sister: Diane Baker and brother: Donald Collins. He is survived by his children: Matthew Collins of Arcanum, OH and Joseph Price of New Madison, OH; twin sister: Darlene (Rex) Nicholls of Hazelgreen, KY; and brothers: Larry (Sherry) Collins of Newalk, OH; Dean (Brenda) Collins of West Carrollton and Dan (Rosemary) Swart of TX; 7 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. A walk through visitation will be held 12 Noon Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at the Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.