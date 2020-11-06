1/1
Derl Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Derl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Derl Collins, age 69, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Grandview Hospital. He was born August 1, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio the son of Will and Hazel (Winstead) Collins. Derl's parents died when he was young and he was raised with his siblings at the Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphanage Home in Xenia until he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He had been a janitor at the VA Medical Center in Dayton and worked at Duriron. He served in the US Marines Corps. Derl was a loving and unselfish person. In addition to his parents, Derl was preceded in death by a son: Derl Collins, Jr.; a sister: Diane Baker and brother: Donald Collins. He is survived by his children: Matthew Collins of Arcanum, OH and Joseph Price of New Madison, OH; twin sister: Darlene (Rex) Nicholls of Hazelgreen, KY; and brothers: Larry (Sherry) Collins of Newalk, OH; Dean (Brenda) Collins of West Carrollton and Dan (Rosemary) Swart of TX; 7 grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. A walk through visitation will be held 12 Noon Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at the Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton, OH. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved