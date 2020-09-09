JAMESTOWN — Deron T. Ritenour, 53, Jamestown, passed away Sunday morning in his life-long home, located on the farm he loved. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. and H. Maxine (St. John) Ritenour; son, Andrew B. Ritenour of Columbus; siblings: Denise (Scott) Shaneyfelt of Jamestown, Devan (Carol) Ritenour of Jamestown, Darceil (Ron) Barger of Xenia; two nieces, 5 cousins and a multitude of friends. He had a passion for farming and farm equipment and was extremely talented in fabricating, building and creating things with his hands, as well as a phenomenal mind for numbers. Deron was an avid fan of Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals football, a 1986 graduate of Greenview High School, a Ross Township farmer his entire life and a member of Grape Grove Church of Christ. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.