MEDWAY — Dixie L. Rohm, age 79 of Medway, passed away October 12, 2020. She was born December 1, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of the late Leland and Martha (Shore) Stewart. Dixie was a longtime member of Light of Christ Lutheran Church; Aglow Christian and Daystar; and caregiver for the elderly. She enjoyed gardening, horseback riding, ice skating and crocheting. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn Hart. Dixie is survived by her loving husband, Ronald; three sons, Richard James (Melissa) Kenney, Michael John (Paula) Rohm, Benjamin Arthur (Esther) Rohm; pseudo daughter, Lisa Stephany; ten grandchildren, Denton, Arial, Michelle, Jessica, Lauren, Christopher, Christopher Allen (Sarah), Amanda, Liam, Eden; three great-grandchildren, Josslin, Savon, Sophia; sister, Sylvia (James) Garland; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 100 E. Main St, Fairborn, Pastor Bryant Haney officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Light of Christ church –or- Pastor Hagee Ministries. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com