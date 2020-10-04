1/1
Dolliey Sconzo
1937 - 2020
FAIRBORN — Dolliey A. Sconzo, age 83 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday September 30, 2020 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1937 in Sandy Hook, KY, the daughter of the late Clyde and Laura (Click) Adkins. Dolliey was employed as a case worker for the State of Ohio, retiring after 38 years of service. She was a past president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary 2641, Fairborn. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, Claude, Roger, Clifford, Burl, and Roy Adkins. She is survived by a son, Kirk Sconzo of Fairborn; brother, Ancil Adkins of Fairborn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
