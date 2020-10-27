XENIA — Generous with her time, money, and talents, Dolores Ann (Strome) Strous, passed away peacefully Saturday October 24, 2020 at her home in Xenia surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. Dolores was born on June 24, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio to Hilma Ann (Mueller) and Howard Edward Strome.

Dolores was retired from Key Bank, Xenia, where she worked several years as a teller. Besides being an active grandma, attending all activities that her grandkids were involved in, she was passionate about her church, Faith Community United Methodist Church in Xenia, where she was a member for over 50 years. Because of her love of her church and flowers, she always made sure there were flowers on the altar. Dolores was also active volunteering for various church activities and services. She especially enjoyed playing the bells. Dolores volunteered at the Greene County Historical Society, Xenia Adult Recreation Service Center, and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She will also be remembered for her love of jigsaw puzzles, reading, writing special notes in greeting cards and celebrating birthdays and holidays, or any other reason to gather with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister Marsha Hieber. Dolores is survived by her husband Richard "Dick" Strous, daughter Nancy Wellman, two sons Rick Strous and Tom (Angela) Strous, and four grandchildren Mike (Sera) Wellman, Nicole (Dylan) Adams, Jacob Strous, and Kathleen Strous.

You are welcome to a gathering of family and friends on Friday October 30th from 5-7 pm at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook (937-848-6651), followed by Life Celebration Memorial Services at 7:00 pm. Private burial services will be held at Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, Ohio.

In loving memory of Dolores, the family requests donations to Kettering Cancer Center (3700 Southern Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45429) or Faith Community United Methodist Women, Scholarship Fund (100 Country Club Lane, Xenia, Ohio 45385). You are welcome to send a condolence, share a story or picture about Dolores at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.

During this difficult time, if you are feeling ill or unhealthy in any way, you are encouraged to pay your respects in alternative methods, such as sending a sympathy card or sharing a memory through Dolores' online book of memories, here at www.ConnerAndKoch.com. In addition, the services will be streamed live via the internet. If you wish to view the services on the live stream, please reach out to the funeral home to be added to the list. Be sure to bring your mask to wear while you are inside the funeral home.