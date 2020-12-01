KETTERING — Donna Lucille Ledbetter passed away at age 82 on November 29, 2020 in Kettering, Ohio. She was born August 30, 1938 in Verona, Ohio, to Leroy and Anna (Lewis) Wright. Donna married Joseph Ledbetter on August 30, 1956 in Yellow Springs, Ohio. They had celebrated 61 years of marriage before his death in 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and sister, Janet Wade. Donna is survived by her son, Roy (Barbara) Ledbetter; daughter, Kimberly Ledbetter; grandchildren, Marcia (Tim) Ledbetter, Kenny (Katie) Wisecup, Monica (Brian) Lewis, Anna Wisecup, and Joshua Darner; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Shyanne, Shane, Carson, Kassie, Tara, Brian, and Natasha; and great-great grandchildren, Bryce, Callie, Jasper, and Marilyn. Donna was a child care provider for many years in the Xenia area. A celebration of life is being planned for August 2021. Funeral services provided by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Avenue, Dayton, OH 45404.