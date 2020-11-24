1/
Dorothy M. Smith
XENIA — Dorothy M. Smith, age 72, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Greenewood Manor in Xenia. She was born November 18, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Ernest and Anna (Little) Smith. She is survived by her sisters: Erma Frederick of Springfield, Ohio and Barbara (Edward) McCoy of Xenia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She loved coffee and collecting tea cups and saucers. She also enjoyed spending time with her family. Services will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, November 25th at North Cemetery, Cedarville with Rev. Kevin J. Murphy officiating. Due to the restrictions of COVID19, masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcclaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
