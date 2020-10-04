FAIRBORN — Douglas J. "Doug" Adkins, age 60 of Fairborn, passed away Thursday October 1, 2020. He was born February 14, 1960 in West Liberty, Kentucky, the son of the late Cortis Clayton and Joyce Eileen (Mattson) Adkins. Doug had been employed in the printing industry at several area publishing companies. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and motorcycling, and Nascar. He had excellent mechanical skills and could work on just about anything. Doug liked his rock n' roll and was a good guitar player; and, also was a big football fan rooting for the Buckeyes on Saturday and Bengals on Sunday. Survivors include a son, Brad Adkins; lifelong friend and companion, Judy Mason; seven siblings, Diana (Lenny) Budding, Danny Adkins, David Adkins, Debra (Jim) Ferguson, Donna (Doug) West, Denise (Jeff) Wilmoth, and Doris (Ray) West; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and many lifelong friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday October 6, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.