1/
Earl W. Whitsel Jr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAYNESVILLE — Earl W. Whitsel Jr., 69, of Waynesville, died Oct. 27, 2020. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
01:00 PM
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
(513) 897-5966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 29, 2020
Earl was an outstanding worker for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a shining light that touched many lives. He will be gravely missed by all of us here but Heaven is rejoicing because he is now there with our Lord! My prayers and thoughts are with you Janet and all your family.
Jane Gardina
Friend
October 28, 2020
Earl was such a great friend and he will truly be missed. May God bless you and your family.
Anna & John Shunk
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved