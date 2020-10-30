Earl was an outstanding worker for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a shining light that touched many lives. He will be gravely missed by all of us here but Heaven is rejoicing because he is now there with our Lord! My prayers and thoughts are with you Janet and all your family.
Jane Gardina
Friend
October 28, 2020
Earl was such a great friend and he will truly be missed. May God bless you and your family.
Anna & John Shunk
Friend
