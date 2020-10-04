1/1
Edward Maurice Back
FAIRBORN — Edward Maurice Back born April 22, 1940 departed this life on Thursday September 24, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center being 80 years old. Edward was born in Cornettsville, Kentucky the son of the late Ben Back and the late Eunice Combs Back. Other than his parents, Edward was also preceded in death by Four Brothers, Francis Back, Bill Back, Orb Back, and Truman Back; Two Sisters, Evilena Gayheart and Diana Fugate. Edward lived for several years in Fairborn, Ohio. Edward Maurice Back leaves the following relatives to cherish his memory: Two Sons, Steven Back of Hindman, KY and Todd Back of Winchester, KY; Grandsons, Andrew Back of West Virginia and Blaze Robinette of Fairborn, Ohio; Two Sisters, Joyce Jent of New Albany, Indiana and Norma Miller of Hindman, KY; Brother, Ernest Back of Vicco, KY; Friends, Patricia & James Tallman of Jamestown, Ohio; also a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends survive. No Services will be held!



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
