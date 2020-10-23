1/
Emma Jean "Jeannie" Hughes
WAYNESVILLE — Emma Jean "Jeannie" Hughes, age 84, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Quaker Heights Nursing Center in Waynesville. She was the daughter of Ruth (Barnhart) and Harry Allen Wheeler born April 30, 1936 in Spring Valley, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother: David Wheeler and her husband: Russell Hughes. She met her husband in elementary and they married when she was 16 and they were married 58 years. Jeannie is survived by her children: Marta (David) LeFevre of Jamestown; Eric Hughes of Hillsboro and Dino (Jill) Hughes of Xenia; brothers: Wayne (Dorene) Wheeler; Joey (Doris) Wheeler and Dr. Warren Wheeler; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jeannie was very musically inclined and master of the piano and organ. For over 50 years, she played for several area churches, playing at weddings and nursing home events. She had also played the piano at the Xenia Rotary meetings for so many years they made her an honorary Rotarian. She was a member of the Heritage Christian Church in Bellbrook. In 1997 she started quilting, a hobby she enjoyed. She will be interred with her husband at Spring Valley Cemetery during private services. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
