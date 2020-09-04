1/
Emma Louise Gilliland
XENIA — Emma Louise Gilliland, age 86, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Soin Medical Center. She was born December 24, 1933 in Guyandotte, West Virginia, one of eleven children born to Osborne and Lora (Miller) Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Paul Gilliland; 4 brothers, 2 sisters and a grandson: Roger Ross. She is survived by her children: Paula Roosa of Xenia; Linda Fullen of Xenia; Gina (Lee) Davidson of Quincy and Rick (Annette) Gilliland of Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren and siblings: Delores Snyder; Gail Wylie both of Xenia; Vonda Snyder and Melvin (Mary) Christian both of Jackson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Emma had been a member of the Xenia Christian Center. She was a very faithful woman, who spent her time reading the Bible and listening to Christian radio. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Services will be held privately. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
