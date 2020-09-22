1/2
Eugene J. "Gene" Randall
1925 - 2020
XENIA — Eugene J. "Gene" Randall, age 95, of Xenia, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born April 17, 1925 in Greene County, Ohio the son of Lola Edwina (Geiger) and Vernon Eugene Randall. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Rodney Jay Randall and brother: Leonard J. Randall. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna C. (Bodine) Randall, whom he married October 29, 1949; children: Marsha (Bob) Wierwille; Vicki (Randy) Dodds and Stan (Gerema) Randall; a sister: Esther M. Fulton; 9 grandchildren and a great grandson; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Gene had been a farmer his entire life as well as the Farm Manager for The Way International in New Knoxville and Field Agent for New Idea Farm Equipment. He also worked for Xenia Power Equipment and HandyMan-Ace Hardware in Xenia. He met his wife while working for the Xenia Schools as a Bus Driver. He enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds; supported and was a member of the FFA and loved working in his shop. He served in the US Army Air Corps. Gene was a quiet man who always had a smile on his face. Graveside services will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia.)



Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Glen Forest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
