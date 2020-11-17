1/
Evelyn Anderson Ferguson
1931 - 2020
XENIA — Evelyn Anderson Ferguson, 89, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Grandview Medical Center. She was born October 1, 1931, in Greene County, Ohio, the daughter of James Thomas and Anna Mildred Johnson Anderson. She was a longtime member of Union United Methodist Church and retired from Ohio Veterans Children's Home. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Laura Rene' (Keith Christopher) Brown, Beavercreek, and Lynette Rochelle Magnuson, Xenia, a son and daughter-in-law, Joel Devin (Catherine Mary) Ferguson, Xenia, by seven grandchildren, Keith Benjamin (Laura Michelle) Brown, Interlochen, Michigan, Matthew Devin Brown, Los Angeles, Anna Rebekah (fiance' Timothy Paul Welsh) Brown, New York City, Landon Hunter Magnuson, Xenia, Makenzie Rochelle Magnuson, Xenia, Taylor Dawn Ferguson, Xenia, Nathan Joel (Kaitlyn Joy) Ferguson, Middletown, by one great grandchild Finley Osgood Brown, Interlochen, Michigan, several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Stephen Anderson Ferguson, and a brother, Donald Edwin Anderson. Evelyn will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
