1/
Evelyn M. Knight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Evelyn M. Knight, age 87, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Xenia Health and Rehab. She was born in Monroe, Michigan the daughter of Mabel (Davey) and Joseph VanDeVenter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister: Mary Hayward. She is survived by her children: John (Cindy) Knight of Xenia; Kathy (Michael) Karr of San Diego, CA; Karen (Alan) King of Xenia; James Knight of Xenia and Jeremy (Tammy) Knight of Germantown; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister: Janet Noirot of Michigan; as well as many other family members and friends. Evelyn was the former owner of Engle's Flowers in Xenia. She was an accomplished seamstress and worked for Greene Inc. after her retirement. The family has planned a graveside service 3 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. (Service in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved