XENIA — Evelyn M. Knight, age 87, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Xenia Health and Rehab. She was born in Monroe, Michigan the daughter of Mabel (Davey) and Joseph VanDeVenter. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister: Mary Hayward. She is survived by her children: John (Cindy) Knight of Xenia; Kathy (Michael) Karr of San Diego, CA; Karen (Alan) King of Xenia; James Knight of Xenia and Jeremy (Tammy) Knight of Germantown; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and a sister: Janet Noirot of Michigan; as well as many other family members and friends. Evelyn was the former owner of Engle's Flowers in Xenia. She was an accomplished seamstress and worked for Greene Inc. after her retirement. The family has planned a graveside service 3 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. (Service in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc.)