HUBER HEIGHTS — Ewing E. "Mike" Moore, age 88, of Huber Heights, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. He was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, on July 24, 1932, the son of the late John and Ollie Moore. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis Moore; daughter, Glory (Manzel) Peyton; step-children, MariAnn Horner, Sam (Debra) Horner, Kate Pleatman and Benjamin (Heather) Horner; son-in-law, Jerry Crutchfield; 18 loving grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation, Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm, at Living Word Church (926 E. National Road, Vandalia, OH 45377). A Celebration of Life will begin at 12:00 pm. To share a memory of Mike with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.