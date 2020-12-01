CEDARVILLE —Fred Luttenberger, Family Man, Civil Servant, Local Business Owner

Fred "Freddie" Luttenberger, who, with his late wife Mary, owned and operated Cedarville Hardware for 40 years, died on November 30, 2020. He was 86. Foregoing his desire to be a dairy farmer, Fred settled into the hardware business, working for his father, Fred J. and Beryl (Baughman) Luttenberger for many years before taking the reins. With Mary keeping the books, and long-time right-hand-man Mike Horsley tending the counter, Fred's natural gregariousness and genuine concern for his customers — who were his neighbors and friends — ensured Cedarville Hardware's success for many years. The homey atmosphere at the hardware store was testament to a bygone era of people helping people. Fred exemplified this with his friendly, how-are-the-kids, what-can-I-do-for-you approach to business. Just prior to Mary's passing in 2001, Fred sold the hardware and devoted his life to the community. Among his many volunteer activities, Fred could be found behind the grill at the county fair at the Greene County Cattleman's Association tent (which earned him "Cattleman of the Year" laurels), helping with the food pantry at Cedarville United Presbyterian Church, or fostering community relationships with Cedarville University. Fred was a natural politician in the best sense of the word. His love for Cedarville and its citizens, as well as for Ohio in general, made him a natural for working on the many successful campaigns for nearly 40 years for Gov. Mike DeWine. Fred took particular pride in his leadership role for the DeWine Ice Cream Socials. Fred was also a Cedarville Township Trustee, a former volunteer fireman, and a member of the Lion's Club. He was a leading force in raising funds and developing plans for Cedarville's new library. Fred could often be found having coffee and telling tall tales of fishing and hunting with the coffee klatch at Young's Dairy and Beans 'N Cream. He loved the outdoors and was, in his retirement years, was avid adventurer. He traveled across the country and fished with his buddy Don, swam with his friend Jeff, ate too many lunches with Roy and Jack, white-water rafted the Grand Canyon with the DeWines, and in 2008 embarked on an expedition to Antarctica with his son, David. Fred was born on February 25, 1934, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Fred J. and Elizabeth (Miller). He graduated from Zanesville High School in 1952, and briefly attended Cedarville College. In 1954, he married his high-school sweetheart, Mary Ruth (Rowland) who was the love of his life and of whom he often said, "She took my breath away!" They raised two children, Marilyn Ann Welling, who predeceased him in 2019, and David Luttenberger of Sewell, NJ. Fred is survived by his son, David, his favorite daughter in law, Karen, and Marilyn's husband Frank Welling. Fred has four grandchildren, Andrew Huckeby of Dayton; Alex Huckeby of Nashville, TN; Reilly Marshall of Pemberton, NJ, and Morgan Luttenberger of Philadelphia. Fred also has several great grandchildren, and a special friend, Mya Jones. He has an older sister, Barbara Bolin of Phoenix, AZ, and a step sister Barbara (Baughman) Williamson, of Columbus, OH. Fred was predeceased by his sister Lois Wilson of Zanesville, OH, and his brothers Paul of Goldsboro, NC, and Jack, of Lake Wales, FL. There will be a socially distanced receiving line at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia on 4-6 PM Thursday, December 3, 2020. A private, by-invitation-only service will be held at Cedarville United Presbyterian Church in Cedarville. The service will be live-streamed. A private interment will be held at North Cemetery in Cedarville. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Baldwin Turner Volunteer Service Scholarship. Donations can be made online at https:/gf.me/u/y568sj. Alternatively, donations can be made to the Cedarville Community Food Pantry at www.cedarvilleunited.org/food-pantry. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.