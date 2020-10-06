FAIRBORN — Freida D. Wells, age 92, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, of Fairborn passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Wright Nursing Home. Freida was born in Pomp, Kentucky to the late Prader and Arcia Caskey. She is also preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, Charles E. Wells; their sons Olen Ray Wells, and Jimmie Clay Wells, grandson Derek James Wells, and eleven siblings. Freida is survived by her sons Charles W(Darcie)Wells, and Wendell L. Wells, grandchildren: Charla D Wells-Cox; Jason Wells, Jessica(Scott)Auxier, Jacquelyn(Christopher)Wray, and Janell Wells, great-grandchildren: Brandon and Logan; Keegan and Casiday; Kayla, Maddie, Paige and Carson; Maverick, Meredith, Maddox and Montgomery; Rusty and Dylan, and one sister Anna Mae Compston, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Burial will take place in Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in Freida's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Private services in the care of Burcham-Tobias Funeral Home.