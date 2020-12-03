XENIA — Gentry Clarance Miller, age 93 went home to be with the Lord, whom he served faithfully for over 80 years, on November 28, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1927 in Crawford, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie J. Miller and precious great granddaughter Paisley Hope Dixon. He is survived by his daughters Rhonda (Harold) Richardson and Karen (Tim) Choate; grandchildren Matthew (Theresa) Richardson, Jonathan (Amy) Richardson, Misty (Joshua) Dixon, Heather (John) Walton, Holly (Wade) Hawkins, Haley (Aaron) Perry; great grandchildren Ethan and Asher Richardson, Dylan Moore, Mallory, Collins, Brooklyn Richardson; Preston, Parker, and Pace Dixon; Caleb, Cole, Celtan and Caeson Walton; Connor Choate, Owen and Spencer Hawkins; Lincoln, Jackson and Madison Perry. Gentry's love and passion was to support missionaries throughout his life, spreading the Gospel worldwide. Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, Ohio. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church Mission Fund or Legacy Village Senior Living, Xenia, Ohio.