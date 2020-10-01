XENIA — Dr. George Tom "GT" Johnson, age 92, of Xenia, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 16, 1928 in Pompano Beach, Florida, the son of Thomas and Malinda Josephine (Phelps) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Cannell Darling Johnson; daughter: Retha Evelyn Johnson; a grandson: Chrishon Johnson Gray; and brothers: Mervin Johnson; Ervin Johnson; Richard Johnson; John Arthur Johnson and Henry "HM" Johnson. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Christopher T. and Milonda Johnson of Lancaster, PA; his sister: Alice Jones of Miami Beach, FL; and his grandchildren: Alexis Jasmine Johnson-Carter; Shakirah Abdul Rashid; Nathaniel Nelson; great grandchildren: Jaziah Richardson and Quin Rashid; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dr. Johnson proudly served in the US Army. He received his doctorate degree from Moorehouse University. He taught at Bishop College in Dallas, TX and retired from Central State University as the head librarian. He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling and working out at the YMCA in Xenia. He could be spotted in the mornings at McDonalds eating his breakfast. Services will be held 11:30 AM Friday, October 2nd at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 287 W. Main St., Xenia with Pastor William O. Schwochow officiating. A walk through visitation will be held 10:30 AM Friday until the time of service at the church. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.