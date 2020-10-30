XENIA — Gerald Ervin "Jerry" Randall, 79, of Xenia, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born August 30, 1941, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Wilbur Ervin and Gladys Mae Cooper Randall. He was a member of Xenia United Presbyterian Church, and retired from Moody's of Dayton. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Cooper) Randall, whom he married, April 28, 1962, two daughters, Katharine (Ken) Sanvidge, Monticello, GA, and Mary (Jesse) Quinn, Xenia, a son, James (Jayne) Randall, Xenia, eight grandchildren, Douglas, Emma, Ethan (Kelsey) Randall, Adrian, Keith (Megan), Cooper (Kt) Sanvidge, Nick (Leah) Bayless, and Krystal (Peter) Bodey, twenty-one great-grandchildren, a sister, Patricia (Carroll "Ike") Belt, Chandler, AZ, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a step-father, C. Robert Pramer, and by a sister, Linda Jean Rudduck. Jerry loved all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and especially loved the calls he received from his great-grandson Carter, while in the hospital. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held by the family in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Xenia United Presbyterian Church, c/o Mission or Choir, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.