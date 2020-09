WILMINGTON — Geraldine "Gerry" Breckel, 97 of Wilmington, passed away on September 5, 2020. Her many survivors include her daughter and son in law Pam and Garry Creamer of Jamestown. Funeral service will be on Saturday September 12, 2020 at the Wilmington Church of Christ. Friends may call from Noon until 2:00. Burial will be in the Sabina Cemetery. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com