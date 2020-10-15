XENIA — Gilberto Ramirez Espinoza, age 74, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born January 31, 1946 in Tamaulipas, Mexico. Gilberto was a mechanic at AMCO Transmission in Beavercreek. He as a hard worker. Gilberto was a dedicated member of the Fountains of the Living Waters Church in Dayton. He especially loved his wife and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio Espinoza and Santos Ramirez. He is survived by his wife, Maria Espinoza; 5 children: Maria Santos Espinoza; Gilberto Jr. Espinoza; Rene Espinoza; Jose Edwardo Espinoza and Gregorio Espinoza; step children: Belinda Bandy (Richard); Brenda Salazar (Lupe); Jose Solis (Melissa); Jadelynn Solis; 19 grandchildren and sisters and brothers: Christina Espinoza; Gregoria Espinoza (Elena); Rosa Espinoza; Raymundo Espinoza and Daniel Espinoza (Veronica); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 12 Noon Friday, October 16th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be buried in Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Visitation for friends will be held 11 AM until 12 Noon on Friday at the funeral home.