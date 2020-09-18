FAIRBORN — Glenmore Hill Jr. Passed away on September 3, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton Ohio after a long battle with dementia and short battle with Covid-19. Born in Middletown Ohio in 1935 he was the son of Glenmore Hill Sr. and Velma E. Miller. Glenmore graduated from Springboro High School in 1953 and began employment at Armco Steel in Middletown Ohio that same year. He worked in Central Lube and eventually taught crane engineering and maintenance at Miami University of Middletown in the mid 80's. He was a member of the Army National Guard early in his life. Glen and Merrell are former members of Taylor's Grove Baptist Church in Lancaster SC. and current members of Maple Heights Baptist Church in Fairborn Ohio. He enjoyed many years of muscle car restoration and building cars. His pride and joy is his hand built roadster named Langley that he built from an MG and a Cadillac in the mid 80s. He was a member of Rock Hill Cruisers in South Carolina. He never met anyone that he couldn't talk cars with. He will be remembered for his beautiful blue eyes and friendly smile that for many years had a pipe hanging from it. He is survived by his wife Merrell with whom he shared 21 years together, Brother Paul R Hill (Ginny) of Philadelphia, Daughter Pam Hough, Daughter Sharon Smith (Larry) of Waynesville, Ohio, Daughter Cathy Howard, Stepson Kevin Brooks of Colorado, Stepdaughter Michelle Ott of Springfield, Stepson Shane Brooks (Tara) of Fairborn, 14 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, and his furbabies Goldie and Gigi. He was preceded in death by brother Ronald Hill (Betty) of Miamisburg and sister Charlotte Gilpin of Lakeland Florida. A remembrance Service will be held Friday September 18, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at Maple Heights Baptist Church, 144 W. Funderburg Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Chris Tannreuther officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the time of service. Memorial donations can be made to the Greater Dayton Alzheimer's Society and Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.