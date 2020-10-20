SPRING VALLEY — Gwenn Colin Moore Noftsger, age 80, of Spring Valley, Ohio passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence. She was born November 27, 1939 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky the daughter of Raymond and Mabel (Stone) Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother: Gerald Ray Moore. She is survived by her husband: John B. Noftsger, whom she married July 6, 1973; her children: Jennifer (Barry) Claus of Xenia, Tiffany (Mike) Malloy of Florence, KY; Michael (Hope) Noftsger of Somerset, KY; 5 grandchildren: Tyler (Sarah) Claus; Rachel Claus; Andrew Wilhoit; Kathryn Wilhoit; and Riley Noftsger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She graduated from Fairfield High School in Leesburg, Ohio and the Carnegie Institute. She worked in Medical Records at several hospitals including: Mary Chiles Hospital in Mt. Sterling, KY; Greenville Memorial Hospital in Kentucky; Jane Todd Crawford Memorial Hospital in Greensburg, KY. She enjoyed flower gardening and decorating her home. She and her husband played together in the duet "Ohio River Minstrels" for over 25 years. She was a member of the First Church of Christ on Ledbetter Road. Services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, October 21 at First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia with Pastor Andy Spencer officiating. A walk through visitation will be held 11 AM Wednesday until the time of service at the church. Graveside will be held Wednesday at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leesburg, OH. Donations may be made in Gwenn's memory to Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Suite 320, Kettering, OH 45429 or First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Road, Xenia, OH 45385. Please feel free to leave online condolences for the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.