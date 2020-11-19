XENIA — Harold Lee Ford, age 86, of Xenia, and recently of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Jamestown Health and Rehab. He was born December 3, 1933 in Greene County, Ohio the son of Mary B. (Moorman) and James Earl Ford. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his wife: Rita Hilliard Ford and daughter: Alisa VanHoose; as well as 6 sisters and 2 brothers. Harold is survived by his children: Robbin (Jeff) Hills; Kathy (Dennis) VanTress; Bobbie (Bruce) Myers; and foster son: Michael (Lisa) Porter; 10 grandchildren: Jason Hills; Samuel Hills; Kyle VanTress; Adam VanTress; Emily Van Tress; Katie Haught; Garret VanHoose; Matthew Ford; Trey and Brandon Porter; 16 great grandchildren; son-in-law: Terry VanHoose; as well as other family members and friends. Harold retired from the Chrysler Corp. where he had been a welder. After his retirement he went on to be a bus driver for the Greene Co. MRDD and had a lawn care service. He volunteered at a variety of places in Greene County, including the Xenia Adult Recreation Center, where he also enjoyed playing euchre and cards. He was a member of the North Side Christian Church. Per Governor DeWine's COVID19 mandate, masks and social distancing is required. Services will be held at the 11:30 AM Monday, November 23rd at North Side Christian Church, 733 Country Club Drive, Xenia with Pastor Jay Russell officiating. Friends may call Monday from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the church. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.