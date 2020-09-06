XENIA — Harold T. Myers, age 52, of Xenia passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born July 12, 1968 in Xenia the son of Lillie Mae (Newman) and Orval Myers, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Lou Myers and infant twin siblings: Gladys Elaine and Orval Lee Myers.

Harold is survived by his wife: Beverly (Beegle) Myers, whom he married July 30, 1988; children: Lucas Myers and Emma Myers, all of Xenia; siblings: Diane Myers (Jeff), Springfield, Linda Garrison, Mary Cloutier, Ginger Gregg, Edward Myers and Donald (Michelle) Myers; an aunt: Glenna Myers; his in-laws: Cliff and Norma Beegle; sister-in-law: Pam Withee and brother-in-law: Scott Beegle; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

Upon graduation from Xenia High School in 1986, Harold proudly joined the United States Marine Corp. He served from 1986-1990. Harold joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 1992. It was seamless how Harold went from protecting his country to protecting and serving his community. Harold was an extraordinary and decorated trooper. He dedicated 26 years to the OSHP. He coached many cubs during his career who then went on to be outstanding troopers with his leadership. He was an exceptional friend who gave us the gift of laughter and never knowing what he was going to say next. He loved the game of football and the OSU Buckeyes. You might even see his hat thrown over an OSU Football game. He adored his children and loved to hunt, fish, ride motorcycles and mow lawns with them. The Harold we knew will be sorely missed.

A celebration of his life will be held 1 PM Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, Assembly Hall, with Greg Couser officiating. He will be interred at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The public is invited to greet the family during a walk through visitation Friday from 10:30 AM Friday until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors project at www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia.)