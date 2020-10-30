FAIRBORN — USAF MSgt. (Ret.) Harry L. McCaslin, age 84 of Fairborn, passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020. He was born May 26, 1936 in Englewood, TN, the son of the late John and Ollie (Morrow) McCaslin. Harry served his country in the US Air Force during Vietnam in communications, retiring in 1977 after over 22 years of service. He followed his military career with employment and retired from Quick CPS Freight Systems. Harry's family was his world and he was a loving husband of 62 years to his wife, Melba, who passed away in April of 2018; as well as a loving Dad to his children and Papaw to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid sports fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and the Tennessee Volunteers. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by five siblings. Survivors include children, Ron (Robin) McCaslin of Cincinnati, Randy (Kim) McCaslin of Cincinnati, Craig McCaslin of Huber Heights, Barbara (Dean) Blair of Fairborn; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends, including Virgil Mack Sparks, whose paths crossed as a result of both of their wives passing away. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the homecare nurses from Ohio's Hospice of Dayton; and all of the healthcare professionals at the Wright-Patterson AFB Medical Center for the loving care they provided to both Harry and Melba. A funeral service will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service and requests those planning to attend to wear a mask. Burial with military honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.